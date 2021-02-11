Lahore man kills wife to marry another woman: police

The Lahore police have arrested a man on charges of murdering his wife so that he could marry another woman.

The woman was found dead at her house in Shahdara on January 26. Her husband claimed that robbers killed his wife and fled with Rs0.7 million.

The police detained him for questioning and he confessed to the crime. He told the police that his parents weren’t agreeing to his second marriage. His parents were quite fond of the first wife and the couple had three children together.

The police have seized the murder weapon from him along with the missing cash.

