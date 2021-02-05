Friday, February 5, 2021  | 21 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
Lahore man arrested for murdering wife: police

FIR registered, investigation underway

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Posted: Feb 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Photo: File

Listen
A man was arrested for murdering his wife in Lahore's Shahdara, the police said on Thursday. The body of the woman was found from her house on January 26. According to the police, her husband said that three men broke into their house late at night, robbed the house, and shot his wife. During investigations, the police detained the man on suspicion where he confessed to the crime during questioning. "He had paid the robbers to murder the woman and then registered an FIR to mislead the police," the investigating officer said. The suspect has been arrested and further investigations are underway. A case has been lodged against him.
Lahore Murder

Four killed after Kashmala Tariq's protocol vehicle crashes into car
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
Tiktokers shot near hospital in Karachi's Garden: police
CAA issues new SOPs for travellers coming to Pakistan
NACTA issues threat alert for Karachi
Transgender model Rimal Ali joins PTI in ‘vengeance’
Punjab secondary schools to hold exams in May, June
PIA steward goes missing in Canada
JI to protest in 50 Karachi areas
Watch: Father chases child refusing to go to school
