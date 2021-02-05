Lahore man arrested for murdering wife: police

A man was arrested for murdering his wife in Lahore’s Shahdara, the police said on Thursday.

The body of the woman was found from her house on January 26. According to the police, her husband said that three men broke into their house late at night, robbed the house, and shot his wife.

During investigations, the police detained the man on suspicion where he confessed to the crime during questioning.

“He had paid the robbers to murder the woman and then registered an FIR to mislead the police,” the investigating officer said.

The suspect has been arrested and further investigations are underway. A case has been lodged against him.