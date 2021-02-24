Lahore man arrested for murdering daughter

A man was arrested for murdering his daughter for meeting a friend in Lahore’s Shalimar, the police said on Wednesday.

According to the FIR, which was registered by the victim’s mother, the 38-year-old woman was divorced and lived with her children at her parents’ house.

“On Tuesday night, we heard some noise from her room,” the complainant said. “When my husband went and checked, a man was sitting there and talking to her.”

Following this, the suspect lost his cool and opened fire at his daughter and the man with a 9mm pistol, the FIR read. The woman died on spot, while the man injured.

The victim’s brother was injured in the attack as well. The men have been moved to the hospital.

An FIR has been registered under sections 302 [punishment for murder], 324 [attempt to murder] and 311 [offence committed in the name or on the pretext of honour] of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Further investigations are under way.