Wednesday, February 24, 2021  | 11 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Lahore man arrested for murdering daughter

Two people injured, FIR registered

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Lahore man arrested for murdering daughter

Photo: File

Listen
A man was arrested for murdering his daughter for meeting a friend in Lahore's Shalimar, the police said on Wednesday. According to the FIR, which was registered by the victim's mother, the 38-year-old woman was divorced and lived with her children at her parents' house. "On Tuesday night, we heard some noise from her room," the complainant said. "When my husband went and checked, a man was sitting there and talking to her." Following this, the suspect lost his cool and opened fire at his daughter and the man with a 9mm pistol, the FIR read. The woman died on spot, while the man injured. The victim's brother was injured in the attack as well. The men have been moved to the hospital. An FIR has been registered under sections 302 [punishment for murder], 324 [attempt to murder] and 311 [offence committed in the name or on the pretext of honour] of the Pakistan Penal Code. Further investigations are under way.
FaceBook WhatsApp
honor killing Lahore

A man was arrested for murdering his daughter for meeting a friend in Lahore’s Shalimar, the police said on Wednesday.

According to the FIR, which was registered by the victim’s mother, the 38-year-old woman was divorced and lived with her children at her parents’ house.

“On Tuesday night, we heard some noise from her room,” the complainant said. “When my husband went and checked, a man was sitting there and talking to her.”

Following this, the suspect lost his cool and opened fire at his daughter and the man with a 9mm pistol, the FIR read. The woman died on spot, while the man injured.

The victim’s brother was injured in the attack as well. The men have been moved to the hospital.

An FIR has been registered under sections 302 [punishment for murder], 324 [attempt to murder] and 311 [offence committed in the name or on the pretext of honour] of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Further investigations are under way.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
lahore murder, lahore honor killing, lahore woman murdered by father, lahore man murders daughter, lahore shalimar, lahore police
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Islamabad expressway blocked during two-hour protest
Islamabad expressway blocked during two-hour protest
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Four killed in car crash on Karachi's University Road
Four killed in car crash on Karachi’s University Road
SFA seals cake factory in Karachi's Korangi
SFA seals cake factory in Karachi’s Korangi
Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara declared dead
Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara declared dead
NA-75 by-election results withheld after presiding officers go 'missing'
NA-75 by-election results withheld after presiding officers go ‘missing’
The time Mushahidullah Khan was beaten at Regal Chowk
The time Mushahidullah Khan was beaten at Regal Chowk
Sialkot by-election: Two killed in firing at Daska polling station
Sialkot by-election: Two killed in firing at Daska polling station
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.