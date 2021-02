The Lahore police have arrested a man for impersonating a law enforcer and stealing cars.

Another man filed a complaint against the impersonator at the Saddar police station. He said that his car was stolen by the suspect at gunpoint.

The police conducted raids and arrested the suspect. They even recovered the car and other weapons from him.

Saddar SP Hafeezur Rehman said that the suspect had even removed the car’s tracker but they were still able to trace him.

