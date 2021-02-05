Friday, February 5, 2021  | 21 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Lahore maid tortured to death, employers arrested: police

She was not given food for days

The 12-year-old child who was found dead at a house in Lahore's Iqbal Town was tortured to death, the police revealed on Thursday. On January 30, the victim's father registered a complaint stating that their daughter was killed and raped by her employers. The child was employed as a maid. According to the police, her post-mortem report revealed that she was beaten up multiple times over a period of two months and was starved for long hours. "The report revealed that she was not raped," the investigation officer said. The police have arrested the employer, Saira Bano. She confessed to the crime during questioning. "Bano said that her sister-in-law Nasreen was also involved," the officer said, adding that that the police are conducting raids to arrest her as soon as possible. The 12-year-old was a resident of Sheikhupura. Her father said that on January 27 they received a call from Bano asking him to take her back home as she was not feeling well. “When we reached there, my daughter was unconscious,” he said, adding that the child was immediately moved to a hospital where the doctor declared her dead. A case has been registered under sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 302 (murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code. In July, the Federal Cabinet had approved a bill against the employment of children for domestic help across the country. According to the new clause, any child under the age of 14 years can not be employed as domestic labour.
