Lahore fog: Flights cancelled, motorways closed

A number of flights to and from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal Airport were cancelled Thursday morning after dense fog reappeared in multiple areas in Punjab.

Visibility near the airport was recorded less than 50 meters after which an Airblue flight from Dubai to Lahore landed in Islamabad.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the fog will remain dense on Thursday till 11am. “The highest temperature will be recorded at 15 degrees while the lowest was 10 degrees,” a Met spokesperson said.

On the other hand, motorways M-3 [Lahore to Abdul Hakeem] and M-4 [Pindi Bhattian to Shamkot] were closed for traffic. The motorway police have instructed travellers to drive slowly and use fog lights.

Visibility on the National Highway dropped to 10 meters.