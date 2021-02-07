Lahore couple killed for marriage of choice: police

A man was arrested for killing his sister and brother-in-law because they got married of their own choice, the Lahore police said on Saturday.

On Friday, 40-year-old Habib and his 25-year-old wife were found dead in the fields near Raiwind.

According to the police, the woman’s brother, along with a friend, committed the crime. “Qasim confessed that he murdered his sister because she married against his choice,” the investigating officer said.

On the other hand, the prime suspect’s accomplice Bhola told the police that he had a conflict with Habib over property issues. Both of the perpetrators have been arrested.

The murder weapon has been seized and they will be presented before a court for remand soon, CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said.