Sunday, February 7, 2021  | 23 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Lahore couple killed for marriage of choice: police

Woman's brother confessed to the crime

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Lahore couple killed for marriage of choice: police

Photo: File

Listen
A man was arrested for killing his sister and brother-in-law because they got married of their own choice, the Lahore police said on Saturday. On Friday, 40-year-old Habib and his 25-year-old wife were found dead in the fields near Raiwind. According to the police, the woman's brother, along with a friend, committed the crime. "Qasim confessed that he murdered his sister because she married against his choice," the investigating officer said. On the other hand, the prime suspect's accomplice Bhola told the police that he had a conflict with Habib over property issues. Both of the perpetrators have been arrested. The murder weapon has been seized and they will be presented before a court for remand soon, CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said.
FaceBook WhatsApp
honor killing Lahore

A man was arrested for killing his sister and brother-in-law because they got married of their own choice, the Lahore police said on Saturday.

On Friday, 40-year-old Habib and his 25-year-old wife were found dead in the fields near Raiwind.

According to the police, the woman’s brother, along with a friend, committed the crime. “Qasim confessed that he murdered his sister because she married against his choice,” the investigating officer said.

On the other hand, the prime suspect’s accomplice Bhola told the police that he had a conflict with Habib over property issues. Both of the perpetrators have been arrested.

The murder weapon has been seized and they will be presented before a court for remand soon, CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
lahore raiwind, lahore police, lahore CCPO, lahore murder, lahore honor killing, lahore couple murdered
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Four killed after Kashmala Tariq's protocol vehicle crashes into car
Four killed after Kashmala Tariq’s protocol vehicle crashes into car
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
Tiktokers shot near hospital in Karachi's Garden: police
Tiktokers shot near hospital in Karachi’s Garden: police
Government to file reference against Kashmala Tariq: Firdous Ashiq
Government to file reference against Kashmala Tariq: Firdous Ashiq
NACTA issues threat alert for Karachi
NACTA issues threat alert for Karachi
Kashmala's son was driving car that ran over people: witness
Kashmala’s son was driving car that ran over people: witness
Karachi: SBCA demolishes farmhouse owned by PTI's Haleem Sheikh's family
Karachi: SBCA demolishes farmhouse owned by PTI’s Haleem Sheikh’s family
PIA steward goes missing in Canada
PIA steward goes missing in Canada
Watch: Father chases child refusing to go to school
Watch: Father chases child refusing to go to school
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.