Kurram by-election candidate distributes money among voters, ECP takes notice

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has taken notice of a candidate of the upcoming by-election for Kurram's NA-45 distributing money among voters.

A video surfaced that showed Said Jamal, who was the runner up during the 2018 General Election, carrying a bag of money and giving the cash to some people.

The electoral body has asked Jamal to submit a written explanation of the video, and the district's returning officer has summoned him in person.

Jamal contested the 2018 election on the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's ticket and lost the 2018 General Election by almost 3,000 votes. He is, however, contesting as an independent candidate now.

Twenty-seven candidates are contesting the by-election which will be held on February 19. The constituency comprises more than 180,941 voters and 136 polling stations will be set up on the election day.

Experts say that tough competition is expected between JUI-F's Jamil Chamkani, PTI's Fakhar Zaman, PPP's Rafiullah Chamkani, and Jamal.

The seat fell vacant after the death of MNA Muneer Khan Orakzai of JUI-F.

Senate vote trading video

Last week, in a video aired on ARY News, KP Law Minister Sultan Mohammad Khan, Former PTI MPA Ubaidullah Mayar, and others were seen receiving money ahead of the Senate Election.

Following this, the prime minister ordered the removal of the KP law minister. PM’s special assistant Shahbaz Gill told SAMAA TV that a “detailed inquiry” will be held against the KP law minister and a report will be presented to the prime minister.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.