KP CM removes Pervez Khattak’s brother from provincial cabinet

The PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has removed Liaquat Khattak from the provincial cabinet for “violating the party discipline”, said the chief minister’s special assistant Saturday.

“On his de-notification from his respective office, he has ceased to hold the portfolio of Provincial Minister with immediate effect,” said a notification issued by the government’s administration department.

Kamran Bangash, the CM’s special assistant on information, told SAMAA TV that Liquat Khattak, the brother of Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, has been removed from the provincial cabinet because he supported the PML-N candidate in PK-63 by-election.

“In PK-63 by-election, PTI’s provincial minister Liaquat Khattak supported the PML-N candidate,” said Bangash. “Chief Minister Mehmood Khan summoned a report and it revealed that Liaquat Khattak and his family campaigned against the PTI candidate.”

He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the CM’s decision to sack Khattak.

PML-N’s Ikhtiyar Wali won the PK-63 by-election by securing 21,122 votes on Friday. He was followed by PTI’s Mian Umar Kakakhel, who bagged 17,023 votes.

The seat had fallen vacant after the death of former KP minister Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel. The PTI gave the ticket to his son Mian Umar Kakakhel.