Saturday, February 20, 2021  | 7 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

KP CM removes Pervez Khattak’s brother from provincial cabinet

He is accused of supporting PML-N in PK-63 by-election

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
KP CM removes Pervez Khattak’s brother from provincial cabinet
Listen
The PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has removed Liaquat Khattak from the provincial cabinet for "violating the party discipline", said the chief minister’s special assistant Saturday. “On his de-notification from his respective office, he has ceased to hold the portfolio of Provincial Minister with immediate effect,” said a notification issued by the government’s administration department. Kamran Bangash, the CM’s special assistant on information, told SAMAA TV that Liquat Khattak, the brother of Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, has been removed from the provincial cabinet because he supported the PML-N candidate in PK-63 by-election. “In PK-63 by-election, PTI's provincial minister Liaquat Khattak supported the PML-N candidate,” said Bangash. “Chief Minister Mehmood Khan summoned a report and it revealed that Liaquat Khattak and his family campaigned against the PTI candidate.” He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the CM’s decision to sack Khattak. PML-N’s Ikhtiyar Wali won the PK-63 by-election by securing 21,122 votes on Friday. He was followed by PTI’s Mian Umar Kakakhel, who bagged 17,023 votes. The seat had fallen vacant after the death of former KP minister Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel. The PTI gave the ticket to his son Mian Umar Kakakhel.
FaceBook WhatsApp
pmln PTI

The PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has removed Liaquat Khattak from the provincial cabinet for “violating the party discipline”, said the chief minister’s special assistant Saturday.

“On his de-notification from his respective office, he has ceased to hold the portfolio of Provincial Minister with immediate effect,” said a notification issued by the government’s administration department.

Kamran Bangash, the CM’s special assistant on information, told SAMAA TV that Liquat Khattak, the brother of Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, has been removed from the provincial cabinet because he supported the PML-N candidate in PK-63 by-election.

“In PK-63 by-election, PTI’s provincial minister Liaquat Khattak supported the PML-N candidate,” said Bangash. “Chief Minister Mehmood Khan summoned a report and it revealed that Liaquat Khattak and his family campaigned against the PTI candidate.”

He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the CM’s decision to sack Khattak.

PML-N’s Ikhtiyar Wali won the PK-63 by-election by securing 21,122 votes on Friday. He was followed by PTI’s Mian Umar Kakakhel, who bagged 17,023 votes.

The seat had fallen vacant after the death of former KP minister Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel. The PTI gave the ticket to his son Mian Umar Kakakhel.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Liaquat Khattak, Pervez Khattak, PK-63, PML-N, PTI
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Islamabad expressway blocked during two-hour protest
Islamabad expressway blocked during two-hour protest
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara declared dead
Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara declared dead
20-year-old student found dead in Lahore hostel
20-year-old student found dead in Lahore hostel
Abrar ul Haq's car crashes near Gujranwala
Abrar ul Haq’s car crashes near Gujranwala
IBA students beat up KU teacher for 'honking at them'
IBA students beat up KU teacher for ‘honking at them’
NA-75 by-election results withheld after presiding officers go 'missing'
NA-75 by-election results withheld after presiding officers go ‘missing’
The time Mushahidullah Khan was beaten at Regal Chowk
The time Mushahidullah Khan was beaten at Regal Chowk
Sadpara search operation: Army conducts photographic survey from F-16 jets
Sadpara search operation: Army conducts photographic survey from F-16 jets
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.