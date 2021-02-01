Monday, February 1, 2021  | 17 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > Health

KP becomes Pakistan’s first province with universal health coverage: PM

Residents can avail free medical treatment at government, private hospitals

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become Pakistan's first province to provide all its residents with health insurance, Prime Minister Imran Khan said. In a tweet on Monday, the premier said that all domiciled residents of the province have received universal health coverage. "40,000,000 residents covered with free health insurance." Congratulations to KP govt for making KP first province in Pak with Universal Health Coverage for all KP-domiciled citizens. 40,000,000 residents covered with free health insurance. Free treatment upto Rs1,000,000 per family per year in over 400 govt/private hospitals across Pak.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 1, 2021 With the insurance, people will now be able to enjoy free treatment up to Rs1,000,000 at over 400 government and private hospitals across Pakistan. The Sehat Insaf Card scheme was announced last year. The government aims to provide health benefits for people under the poverty line with the scheme. Last year, the same scheme was announced for multiple areas in Kashmir, Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan.
