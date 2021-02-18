Thursday, February 18, 2021  | 5 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Kohat: Two brothers murdered over property conflict

One suspect arrested, two on the run

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Kohat: Two brothers murdered over property conflict

Photo: File

Listen
Two brothers were shot dead over a property conflict near the Pindi Road in Kohat's Togh Bala Wednesday night, the police said. Abrarul Hassan and Mahmoodul Hassan were working with their relatives at a field when an argument broke out between both the groups. During the disagreement, the suspects opened fire at the brothers. According to the police, two perpetrators managed to escape from the crime scene while one was arrested. The police have seized two Kalashnikovs from him and have taken him into custody. The bodies have been moved to the Divisional Headquarter Hospital KDA Kohat for a post-mortem examination. An FIR against three people has been registered by the victim's wife and father at the Muhammad Riaz Shaheed police station. The suspects on the run have been identified as Naseem Gul and Naeem Gul. The police are on the lookout for them and are conducting raids to arrest them soon.
kohat Murder

Two brothers were shot dead over a property conflict near the Pindi Road in Kohat’s Togh Bala Wednesday night, the police said.

Abrarul Hassan and Mahmoodul Hassan were working with their relatives at a field when an argument broke out between both the groups. During the disagreement, the suspects opened fire at the brothers.

According to the police, two perpetrators managed to escape from the crime scene while one was arrested. The police have seized two Kalashnikovs from him and have taken him into custody.

The bodies have been moved to the Divisional Headquarter Hospital KDA Kohat for a post-mortem examination.

An FIR against three people has been registered by the victim’s wife and father at the Muhammad Riaz Shaheed police station.

The suspects on the run have been identified as Naseem Gul and Naeem Gul. The police are on the lookout for them and are conducting raids to arrest them soon.

 
Tell us what you think:

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
