Kohat man arrested for killing granddaughter

A man was arrested for shooting dead his grandaughter in Kohat’s Mandoni, the Gumbat police said on Thursday.

The suspect, identified as Habib Khan, was visiting his daughter’s house where he saw his granddaughter sitting with a man in her room. “He got angry when he saw them and opened fire at them,” DSP Nazir Hussain said.

The man was injured in the attack and has been moved to the hospital. The doctors said that he is in critical condition.

Immediately after the incident, Hussain and Gumbat SHO reached the site and arrested the perpetrator. The pistol used in the crime has been seized.

“We have collected evidence from the site which will be sent to the forensic lab,” the DSP said.

Khan was presented before a court on Thursday and has been sent to jail on judicial remand. An FIR has been registered as well.