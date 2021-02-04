Kidney Hill case: NAB to file supplementary reference against Mandviwala

The National Accountability Bureau told an accountability court in Islamabad that it will file a supplementary reference in the Kidney Hill case against Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwala.

Investigation Office Mudassir Bhatti said that the bureau has found new evidence while investigating the case, adding that the number of suspects is expected to increase.

The court said that Mandviwala will be indicted once the supplementary reference has been filed. They have been given till February 18 to file the reference.

NAB has named Mandviwala in a fake accounts case. It accused him of colluding with former PIA MD Ejaz Haroon and selling a Kidney Hill plot to Abdul Ghani Majeed and the Omni Group. They reportedly received Rs144 million for this transaction through fake accounts.

Mandviwala, while speaking to the media outside the court, remarked that it was a private transaction. “If NAB starts looking into people’s private transactions, then it will affect both the country and its economy.”

NAB hasn’t filed the reference in two years, he remarked. “Why does it want to do it now?”