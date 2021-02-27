Kidnapped ANP Balochistan leader’s 3-month body found in Quetta: police

The body of ANP leader Asad Khan Achakzai, who was kidnapped five months ago, was found in Quetta Saturday, police and his family have confirmed.

His body was found in a ditch in Quetta’s Nohisar area, a police spokesperson told SAMAA TV. He added that the man has been dead for at least three months.

Asad Khan Achakzai was the ANP’s information secretary in Balochistan and the cousin of the party’s provincial president Asghar Khan Achakzai.

Police sources told SAMAA TV that a suspect, who hails from Mastung, has been arrested for Asad Khan Achakzai’s murder and he was a member of the Levies force.

The party’s workers staged a sit-in at Quetta’s Manan Chowk and blocked the road for traffic.

The slain ANP leader will be laid to rest in Chaman on Sunday, said family sources.