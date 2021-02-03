Khawaja Asif’s production orders: PML-N told to approach NA speaker

The Islamabad High Court has told the PML-N to approach the National Assembly speaker to issue the production orders for MNA Khawaja Asif.

The PML-N MNA was arrested by NAB on December 29, 2020. He has been accused of owning more assets than known sources of income could account for.

The petitioner was filed by Rana Tanveer Hussain, the chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee. He said that Asif’s production orders should be issued so that he can be a part of the PAC meetings.

Related: Khawaja Asif to be provided homemade food, heater in jail

Under Section 108, the speaker of the assembly or the chairperson of a committee can issue a ‘production order’ for MNAs who have been arrested. The MNAs are then able to come to the assembly for a session or meeting.

The chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee should sit with the assembly speaker and solve this problem, the court remarked. “If this doesn’t work, then record a statement in court that parliament has failed. We will look into the case then,” said Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

“How many countries are there where democratic matters are brought to the court?” the judge asked.

No one has respected Parliament in the last 70 years, he said. “Parliament is supreme, we will not challenge its authority.”

The case has been adjourned till February 23.