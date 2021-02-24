Wednesday, February 24, 2021  | 11 Rajab, 1442
Khairpur man with rabies admitted to Karachi's Jinnah hospital

He was bitten by a stray dog three months ago

This year’s first reported case of rabies in Sindh was reported at Jinnah hospital on Wednesday.  The patient is Ramz Ali, a 34-year-old from Khairpur. He was bitten on the foot by a stray dog three months ago. He did not receive complete treatment at the time which could have prevented rabies. He is now admitted in the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for comfort care, said JPMC Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali. The patient wasn’t given anti-rabies immunoglobulin, she said. He is in a critical state.  “All category three wounds should get immunoglobulins,” the doctor added.   There were 205,319 cases of dog bite reported last year in Sindh. At least 19 people died after contracting the disease. What to do if a dog bites you The first thing to do after a dog bite is to wash the wound with soap and water, according to Dr Jamali.  The next most important step is to visit a hospital and get an anti-rabies shot. A dog bite does not mean that you have been bitten by a dog and you get yourself vaccinated once. You have to get vaccinated four times over a period of 14 days and an immunoglobulin vaccine also has to be administered. It is very important that you get yourself vaccinated as soon as possible because untreated rabies is 100% fatal, said Dr Jamali.
