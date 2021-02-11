Thursday, February 11, 2021  | 27 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Keamari gas leak: Court asks why sample collection was delayed

Posted: Feb 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Feb 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Keamari gas leak: Court asks why sample collection was delayed

This file photo shows paramedics shift a patient on a stretcher into the hospital after a gas leak in a coastal residential area in Karachi, Pakistan, February 18, 2020. Photo: AFP

The Sindh High Court asked why it collected samples two days after the suspected poisonous gas leak in Karachi’s Keamari.

At least 14 people were killed and around 300 were affected by the gas leak last year.

The leak was reported on February 16 and the samples were collected two days later, the court said. This shows negligence on the part of the police.

The investigation officer told the court that a post-mortem report of one of the victims of the poisonous gas leak was conducted. It revealed that he died of a drug overdose. Autopsy of other people was not conducted. The police did not even pay any heed to the statements of affectees, the court added.

The court asked the investigation officer why it ended the cases under A-class.

Such a huge incident happened, what was the environmental protection department was doing, the court asked.

The environment director said that a huge quantity of soya bean was found at the port and a report has been submitted in this regard.

Keamari SSP told the court that the police will take action according to the environment department’s recommendations.

The hearing has been adjourned till March 16.

