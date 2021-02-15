Katas Raj temple to be handed over to evacuee board

The Supreme Court has ordered the Punjab government to hand over the control of Katas Raj temple to the Evacuee Trust Property Board.

The court has given Punjab two weeks to implement the order. It was hearing a case on the rights of minorities in Pakistan.

The bench expressed its anger at the Punjab chief secretary for not appearing in the case. “The chief secretary has neither come himself nor has he implemented court orders,” Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked.

The court was informed that the secretary had a few meetings because of which he couldn’t come to the court.

“Why do officials always hold meetings on the instructions of courts,” asked Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi.

Prahlad temple in Multan

The top judge said that the chief secretary has done nothing except for writing a letter on the Prahlad temple issue. “Clerks write letters and not chief secretaries.”

The court has told the authorities to provide security to the temple so people can celebrate the festival of Holi, said the chief justice. “Is the Punjab government following the orders?”

Punjab Additional Advocate-General Faisal Chaudhry said that Hindus will celebrate Holi on March 26. The opposition parties will hold their long march on the same day, he said, adding that it will become difficult for the authorities to provide security to the temple.

Chaudhry said that the temple’s walls are weak. We fear that they may collapse anytime. The government should be given time to rebuild the temple’s walls, he told the court.

Karak temple attack

The chief justice asked if money has been recovered from the men who vandalised the Krishna Dwara temple in Karak’s Teri union council on December 30, 2020.

There is a video that shows people attacking the temple, Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked. “Ask the men who can be identified in the video to pay for the destruction they caused.”

KP attorney-general said that they are currently deciding on the amount people will be asked to pay. The suspects will be issued notices after that, he added.

