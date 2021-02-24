Wednesday, February 24, 2021  | 11 Rajab, 1442
Kasur professor arrested for harassing, blackmailing students: police

He has been accused of sending 'sexually explicit' messages to students

Posted: Feb 24, 2021
The principal of the Zainab Nursing Institute in Kasur was arrested on charges of harassing and blackmailing women students, the police said on Tuesday.

Two FIRs have been registered against Muhammad Ahmed alias Pappu Nalka. According to the complaints, he had been sending “inappropriate” and “sexually explicit” messages to the students.

“The suspect was blackmailing my daughter and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the harassment,” the complainant, one of the victim’s father, said.

A case under sections 506 [Punishment for criminal intimidation] and 294 [Obscene acts and songs] of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 25D [Causing annoyance, intimidation and harassment] of the Telegraph Amendment Act, 2014 has been registered.

Ahmad has been taken into police custody for a month and an investigation report of the crime has been sent to the Punjab ombudsperson’s regional office in Kasur.

The police have requested the case to be treated as suo moto after which a report by the deputy commissioner will be presented.

The families of the women have threatened to protest across the district if action is not taken against the perpetrator.

 
Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

