Thursday, February 4, 2021  | 20 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
Kashmala's son was driving car that ran over people: witness

Four people were killed in the accident on Feb 1

Posted: Feb 4, 2021
Posted: Feb 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women Kashmala Tariq addressed a press conference on January 2, 2021 and claimed that her husband and son are innocent. Photo: Online

Listen
The vehicle that ran over a motorcycle and car on Islamabad's Srinagar Highway on February 1 was being driven by former MNA Kashmala Tariq's son, a witness told the police on Wednesday. Four people were killed after a speeding protocol car of Tariq collided with their vehicles. Tariq is the federal ombudsperson for protection against harassment of women at workplaces. "I saw Azlaan [Tariq's son] driving the vehicle," said Mujeebur Rehman, who was injured in the accident. "We want justice for our families and friends." Rehman's claims are, however, contradictory to Tariq's. She called a press conference on Tuesday and said that her husband, Waqas Khan, and son, Azlaan, were not driving either of the cars. She claimed that the accident occurred because of the negligence of the driver. "I was sitting in our Lexus with my husband," she said, adding that "her son was in the Fortuner with the driver and gunman." The police said that they will investigate both Tariq and her husband in the case. An FIR has been registered by the injured men at the Ramna police station. A case under sections 322 (punishment for murder without intention), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 337G (punishment for hurt by rash or negligent driving) of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered.
The vehicle that ran over a motorcycle and car on Islamabad’s Srinagar Highway on February 1 was being driven by former MNA Kashmala Tariq’s son, a witness told the police on Wednesday.

Four people were killed after a speeding protocol car of Tariq collided with their vehicles. Tariq is the federal ombudsperson for protection against harassment of women at workplaces.

“I saw Azlaan [Tariq’s son] driving the vehicle,” said Mujeebur Rehman, who was injured in the accident. “We want justice for our families and friends.”

Rehman’s claims are, however, contradictory to Tariq’s.

She called a press conference on Tuesday and said that her husband, Waqas Khan, and son, Azlaan, were not driving either of the cars. She claimed that the accident occurred because of the negligence of the driver.

“I was sitting in our Lexus with my husband,” she said, adding that “her son was in the Fortuner with the driver and gunman.”

The police said that they will investigate both Tariq and her husband in the case.

An FIR has been registered by the injured men at the Ramna police station. A case under sections 322 (punishment for murder without intention), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 337G (punishment for hurt by rash or negligent driving) of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered.

 
