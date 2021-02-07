Karachi’s Mauripur Road to be closed for 45 days

It will be closed fro traffic from February 9

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Mauripur Road in Karachi will be closed for traffic for 45 days due to construction work, a notification by the traffic police read.

The road from Gulbai Chowk to Hawksbay's Cycle Chowrangi will be closed from February 9. To prevent difficulties and traffic jams, the police have issued an alternative route plan for commuters.

People taking the Native Jetty Bridge heading towards Gulbai Chowk can now use the Northern Bypass route. The same route can be used vice versa as well.

Residents going to SITE can take the Hub River Road and Moach Goth route.

In case of queries, travelers can contact the police at 1915.