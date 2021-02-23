Tuesday, February 23, 2021  | 10 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachiites, beware of buying plots in PIDC Employees housing society

Authorities have sealed its office for illegally selling land

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Karachiites, beware of buying plots in PIDC Employees housing society

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Authorities have sealed the office of M/s PIDC Employees Multipurpose Cooperative Housing Society after complaints of illegal sale of plots by a fake management. The society is located in Scheme-33 and has its office in Panorama Center, Saddar.

The Sindh Cooperative Housing Societies Department received several complaints from society members and the assistant registrar over illegal occupation of the society office.

The SCHSD deputy registrar last week requested the South superintendent of police to vacate the society office. It has been sealed until election of the society as it didn’t have a legitimate managing committee, according to the deputy registrar.

The PIDC Employees Cooperative Housing Society is on the Sindh Building Control Authority’s list of societies that have yet to have their layout plans approved.

Muhammad Tahir Shaikh, a 75-year-old senior society member, said the fake management was illegally selling plots.

Shaikh is one of the complainants who registered complaints in the offices of the SCHSD deputy registrar and assistant registrar.

Abdul Hafeez Brohi, the PIDC Employees Cooperative Housing Society secretary, was involved in selling and buying plots along with his team, according to Shaikh.

The Cooperative Housing Societies Department nominated Fateh Jamali as the society’s administrator. Jamali appointed Brohi the society secretary without holding an election in 2012.

They restrained society members from taking part in election and announced their own secretary and office-bearers.

“The original members bought plots in the PIDC Employees Cooperative Housing Society in 1971,” Shaikh said. “The society is located in Scheme-33, Gulzar-e-Hijri.”

Society members have registered their complaints with different organisations, including the National Accountability Bureau and the Sindh Anti-Corruption & Establishment.

Brohi and his team sold out plots to innocent people by forging files, Shaikh alleged. They colluded with estate agents, who brought them buyers.

The agents sent potential buyers to the society office for verification of plot files and legal status of the society, according to the society member. The fake management verified the documents and referred people back to estate agents for further process.

Over the last 10 years, the fake management made several changes in the society’s layout plan too, Shaikh said. NAB is already investigating the society’s administrator and secretary, he said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Samaa Breaking, Samaa Sports Islamabad United, PSL, 2019, Pakistan Super League, Karachi, Kings, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta, Gladiators, Pak Vs South, T20, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib,Malik, Lahore Qalander, Psl,Song, Latest, Videos, quetta gladiators, karachi kings song 2021, peshawar zalmi song, islamabad united song 2021, psl 6, groove mera, psl 2021, quetta gladiators vs Karachi kings, kk vs qg, qg vs kk
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Islamabad expressway blocked during two-hour protest
Islamabad expressway blocked during two-hour protest
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Four killed in car crash on Karachi's University Road
Four killed in car crash on Karachi’s University Road
Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara declared dead
Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara declared dead
NA-75 by-election results withheld after presiding officers go 'missing'
NA-75 by-election results withheld after presiding officers go ‘missing’
SFA seals cake factory in Karachi's Korangi
SFA seals cake factory in Karachi’s Korangi
Sialkot by-election: Two killed in firing at Daska polling station
Sialkot by-election: Two killed in firing at Daska polling station
The time Mushahidullah Khan was beaten at Regal Chowk
The time Mushahidullah Khan was beaten at Regal Chowk
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.