Karachi: Two killed in water tanker-motorcycle collision

Two people were killed after a water tanker ran over a motorcycle near Gulshan-e-Iqbal in Karachi on Tuesday morning.

According to the police, the brakes of the tankers failed near the Rab Medical Signal after which it crashed into a motorcycle. “Two people on the motorcycle died on spot,” the policeman said.

The bodies have been moved to the hospital where one of the suspects has been identified as Aamir.

The driver of the tanker managed escape. The police have impounded the vehicle and have begun investigations.