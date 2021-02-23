Tuesday, February 23, 2021  | 10 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi: Two killed in water tanker-motorcycle collision

Tanker impounded, driver on the run

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Karachi: Two killed in water tanker-motorcycle collision
Listen
Two people were killed after a water tanker ran over a motorcycle near Gulshan-e-Iqbal in Karachi on Tuesday morning. According to the police, the brakes of the tankers failed near the Rab Medical Signal after which it crashed into a motorcycle. "Two people on the motorcycle died on spot," the policeman said. The bodies have been moved to the hospital where one of the suspects has been identified as Aamir. The driver of the tanker managed escape. The police have impounded the vehicle and have begun investigations.
FaceBook WhatsApp
karachi accident

Two people were killed after a water tanker ran over a motorcycle near Gulshan-e-Iqbal in Karachi on Tuesday morning.

According to the police, the brakes of the tankers failed near the Rab Medical Signal after which it crashed into a motorcycle. “Two people on the motorcycle died on spot,” the policeman said.

The bodies have been moved to the hospital where one of the suspects has been identified as Aamir.

The driver of the tanker managed escape. The police have impounded the vehicle and have begun investigations.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Karachi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, water tanker, motorcycle, karachi road accident,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Islamabad expressway blocked during two-hour protest
Islamabad expressway blocked during two-hour protest
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara declared dead
Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara declared dead
Four killed in car crash on Karachi's University Road
Four killed in car crash on Karachi’s University Road
20-year-old student found dead in Lahore hostel
20-year-old student found dead in Lahore hostel
NA-75 by-election results withheld after presiding officers go 'missing'
NA-75 by-election results withheld after presiding officers go ‘missing’
Sialkot by-election: Two killed in firing at Daska polling station
Sialkot by-election: Two killed in firing at Daska polling station
The time Mushahidullah Khan was beaten at Regal Chowk
The time Mushahidullah Khan was beaten at Regal Chowk
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.