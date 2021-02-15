Karachi security guard dies by suicide in Defence

A 45-year-old security guard employed at a medical centre in Karachi’s Defence died by suicide Monday morning, the police said.

“The man used to work at the DHA Medical Centre in Phase VI,” a police officer said. “On Monday morning, he went to the roof of the building and died by suicide.”

The police have moved the body to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for a post-mortem examination.

On the other hand, security officials have cordoned off the medical centre and are collecting evidence.

