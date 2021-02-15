Monday, February 15, 2021  | 2 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Karachi security guard dies by suicide in Defence

Body moved to JPMC for post-mortem examination

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Karachi security guard dies by suicide in Defence
Listen
A 45-year-old security guard employed at a medical centre in Karachi's Defence died by suicide Monday morning, the police said. "The man used to work at the DHA Medical Centre in Phase VI," a police officer said. "On Monday morning, he went to the roof of the building and died by suicide." The police have moved the body to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for a post-mortem examination. On the other hand, security officials have cordoned off the medical centre and are collecting evidence. Suicide prevention Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide: • Do not leave the person alone. • Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt. • Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional • You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them. Mind Organisation 042 35761999Umang 0317 4288665Talk2me.pk 0333 4065139Baat Karo 0335 5743344Taskeen 0332 5267936Rooh 0333 3337664Rozan 0800-22444OpenCounseling 042 35761999
