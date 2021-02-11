Karachi residents challenge pedestrianisation of Burns Road

The residents of Karachi’s Burns Road have challenged the decision of the authorities to close the food street for traffic from 6pm onwards.

They filed a petition in the Sindh High Court on Thursday and said that the new rules are causing them a lot of problems.

“We can’t even take our motorcycles to our homes,” a resident said. “Why are 50,000 people being punished just so eight to 10 hotels are able to run their business?”

The bench, headed by Justice Irfan Saadat, remarked that the residents should not have a problem with the food street. “Look at Lahore, the city has food streets everywhere.”

He added, “What is wrong with people wanting to eat out with their families?”

The judge told the residents to submit their affidavits in the case and summoned arguments on the sustainability of the petition.

The Karachi administration pedestrianise the food street on January 10. A notification issued on January 5 said that the vehicles won’t be allowed on the street after 7pm as a part of the government’s initiative to pedestrianise it.

People visiting the food street will be able to give their cars on valet parking while a route will be devised for emergencies.

Markings have been chalked on both sides of the streets to prevents restaurants from extending their sitting areas. All these arrangements will, however, be done after 7pm. Before that, everything will function as routine, the notification said.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.