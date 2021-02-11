Thursday, February 11, 2021  | 27 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi residents challenge pedestrianisation of Burns Road

They approached the Sindh High Court on Thursday

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Karachi residents challenge pedestrianisation of Burns Road

Photo: Online

The residents of Karachi’s Burns Road have challenged the decision of the authorities to close the food street for traffic from 6pm onwards.

They filed a petition in the Sindh High Court on Thursday and said that the new rules are causing them a lot of problems.

“We can’t even take our motorcycles to our homes,” a resident said. “Why are 50,000 people being punished just so eight to 10 hotels are able to run their business?”

The bench, headed by Justice Irfan Saadat, remarked that the residents should not have a problem with the food street. “Look at Lahore, the city has food streets everywhere.”

He added, “What is wrong with people wanting to eat out with their families?”

The judge told the residents to submit their affidavits in the case and summoned arguments on the sustainability of the petition.

The Karachi administration pedestrianise the food street on January 10. A notification issued on January 5 said that the vehicles won’t be allowed on the street after 7pm as a part of the government’s initiative to pedestrianise it.

People visiting the food street will be able to give their cars on valet parking while a route will be devised for emergencies.

Markings have been chalked on both sides of the streets to prevents restaurants from extending their sitting areas. All these arrangements will, however, be done after 7pm. Before that, everything will function as routine, the notification said.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Sindh High Court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi's Mauripur Road closed for 45 days
Karachi’s Mauripur Road closed for 45 days
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Government to file reference against Kashmala Tariq: Firdous Ashiq
Government to file reference against Kashmala Tariq: Firdous Ashiq
Kashmala's son was driving car that ran over people: witness
Kashmala’s son was driving car that ran over people: witness
Hong Kong seizes 682kg of ketamine shipped from Pakistan
Hong Kong seizes 682kg of ketamine shipped from Pakistan
Who is Muhammad Ali Sadpara?
Who is Muhammad Ali Sadpara?
Karachi brothers shot dead near FTC flyover
Karachi brothers shot dead near FTC flyover
Karachi: SBCA demolishes farmhouse owned by PTI's Haleem Sheikh's family
Karachi: SBCA demolishes farmhouse owned by PTI’s Haleem Sheikh’s family
Two bears rescued in Bahawalpur, captor arrested
Two bears rescued in Bahawalpur, captor arrested
Sajid Sadpara waited 20 hours for father before descending K2
Sajid Sadpara waited 20 hours for father before descending K2
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.