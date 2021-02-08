Karachi: One ‘terrorist’ killed, five arrested in Shah Latif Town

A terror suspect was killed and five others arrested during an operation in Karachi’s Shah Latif Town early Monday morning.

The joint operation was conducted by the CTD and officers of intelligence agencies. The exchange of fire continued for more than one hour.

It is being reported that the law enforcing agencies were tipped off about the presence of terror suspects at a house in the area.

CTD DIG Omar Shahid Hamid told the media that suicide jackets, ball bearings, explosives have been seized from the house the suspects were living in.

The bomb disposal squad is currently inspecting the house. The area has been cordoned off.

On February 3, the National Counter-Terrorism Authority warned of a “major terrorist activity” in Karachi. Terrorists are planning a VBIED attack on “an unspecified important government department” in the city in the near future, the authority said.

It said the miscreants have already conducted reconnaissance of the target and made necessary preparation. The alert has been addressed to the Sindh home secretary, provincial police chief, and Rangers director-general.