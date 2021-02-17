Wednesday, February 17, 2021  | 4 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi: MNA Ali Wazir seeks bail in hate speech case

He was arrested on December 16, 2020

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
Karachi: MNA Ali Wazir seeks bail in hate speech case

Photo: File

The Sindh High issued notices to the prosecutor general and others on the bail petition filed by MNA Ali Wazir.

They have been instructed to submit replies by February 25.

Wazir was arrested in Peshawar on December 16, 2020. He has been accused of hate speech and inciting violence while addressing a rally in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth.

The lawyer of Wazir argued that the case is being heard by an anti-terrorism court, adding that his client should be granted bail till a verdict is given in the case.

Earlier, his bail petition was rejected by a Karachi court.

Hate speech case

An FIR was registered against Wazir on December 7, 2020 at the Sohrab Goth police station.

He was charged under the following sections of the Pakistan Penal Code:

  • 120-B (criminal conspiracy)
  • 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups)
  • 505-B (statements for inducing a person to commit offence against state)
  • 506 (criminal intimidation)
  • 188 (disobeying order of public servant)

MNA Mohsin Dawar, PTM’s Manzoor Pashteen, Sana Ijaz, Muhammadullah Mehsud, Javed Raheen, Saleh Jan among others have been named in the case too.

SHO Riaz Ahmed Bhutto, who filed the complaint, said that he saw the suspects addressing 2,000 people during the PTM rally. He accused them of making hateful remarks and inciting people to violence, adding that the accused people used derogatory words while speaking about security forces, police and Rangers.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ali Wazir
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
KCR starts operations from Orangi to City Station
KCR starts operations from Orangi to City Station
Karachi's Burns Road resident wants food street declared 'illegal'
Karachi’s Burns Road resident wants food street declared ‘illegal’
No toll for Karachi residents travelling to Bahria Town
No toll for Karachi residents travelling to Bahria Town
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Powerful earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan
Powerful earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan
Karachi residents challenge pedestrianisation of Burns Road
Karachi residents challenge pedestrianisation of Burns Road
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Abrar ul Haq's car crashes near Gujranwala
Abrar ul Haq’s car crashes near Gujranwala
20-year-old student found dead in Lahore hostel
20-year-old student found dead in Lahore hostel
Today's outlook: Lahore flights cancelled, Islamabad bar announces strike
Today’s outlook: Lahore flights cancelled, Islamabad bar announces strike
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.