Karachi: MNA Ali Wazir seeks bail in hate speech case

The Sindh High issued notices to the prosecutor general and others on the bail petition filed by MNA Ali Wazir.

They have been instructed to submit replies by February 25.

Wazir was arrested in Peshawar on December 16, 2020. He has been accused of hate speech and inciting violence while addressing a rally in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth.

The lawyer of Wazir argued that the case is being heard by an anti-terrorism court, adding that his client should be granted bail till a verdict is given in the case.

Earlier, his bail petition was rejected by a Karachi court.

Hate speech case

An FIR was registered against Wazir on December 7, 2020 at the Sohrab Goth police station.

He was charged under the following sections of the Pakistan Penal Code:

120-B (criminal conspiracy)

153-A (promoting enmity between different groups)

505-B (statements for inducing a person to commit offence against state)

506 (criminal intimidation)

188 (disobeying order of public servant)

MNA Mohsin Dawar, PTM’s Manzoor Pashteen, Sana Ijaz, Muhammadullah Mehsud, Javed Raheen, Saleh Jan among others have been named in the case too.

SHO Riaz Ahmed Bhutto, who filed the complaint, said that he saw the suspects addressing 2,000 people during the PTM rally. He accused them of making hateful remarks and inciting people to violence, adding that the accused people used derogatory words while speaking about security forces, police and Rangers.

