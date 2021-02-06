Karachi man threatens, blackmails woman after she refuses his proposal

A Karachi man has been arrested for threatening, harassing, and blackmailing a woman after she rejected his marriage proposal.

The woman filed a complaint with the FIA’s Cyber Crime Cell and said that the man was “blackmailing and harassing” her for a long time. He sent her “obscene pictures to her sister, created a fake Facebook account, and uploaded the victim’s personal pictures with inappropriate comments.”

She said that she was in a relationship with him but they broke it off because of his conservative values. The man, a resident of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, wanted to marry her but she said no to him. The suspect even threatened to throw acid on her if she didn’t quit her work, and said that he will murder her brother if she didn’t marry him.

The FIA presented the challan in the case before the District South judicial magistrate on Saturday. It said that his mobile phone has been handed over to the forensic lab.

The authority said that they were threatened by men in plain clothes to not arrest the suspect. The men were carrying Kalashnikovs and they hurled abuses at the FIA officers.

The suspect has been charged under the followings sections of the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act, 2016

16 : Unauthorized use of identity information

: Unauthorized use of identity information 20: Offences against the dignity of a natural person

Offences against the dignity of a natural person 21 : Offences against modesty of a natural person and minor.

: Offences against modesty of a natural person and minor. 24: Cyberstalking.

and the following sections of the Pakistan Penal Code.

34 : Acts done by several persons In furtherance of common intention.

: Acts done by several persons In furtherance of common intention. 109: Punishment of abetment

Punishment of abetment 186 : Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions

: Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions 353 : Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty

: Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty 506: Punishment for criminal intimidation.

Man denies charges

The suspect has, on the other hand, denied the harassment and cyberstalking charges.

In his statement, he said that he has known the woman for the last five years, adding that they met at a centre giving English classes in Gulberg.

He claimed that the two were in a relationship and she used to send him “obscene images and videos of herself”. The suspect recorded those videos on his WhatsApp.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.