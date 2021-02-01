Karachi man sentenced to death for raping six-year-old: police

A sessions court in Karachi sentenced on Monday a man to death for raping a six-year-old child in 2015.

According to the police, the suspect had raped the child in 2015 and was arrested a year back during a raid by the Saeedabad police. He confessed to him crime.

“The suspect’s crime is horrendous, scary and alarming,” the judge said, pointing out that it didn’t just violate the body of the six-year-old but cause her mental harm too.

“The entire society is horrified and traumatised,” he added.

The court has instructed the perpetrator to pay the child’s family a fine of Rs500,000.

Last year, the federal cabinet approved the Anti-Rape (investigation and trial) Ordinance and Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Ordinance 2020.

Under the law, stern punishments for rapists have been introduced such as chemical castration and death penalty. Other penalties include imprisonment for 10 years to life.