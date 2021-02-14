Karachi man opens fire on groom’s car, 12-year-old boy killed

A 12-year-old child was killed and a groom injured after a man opened fire on a car in Karachi’s Keamari Saturday night, the police said.

The victims were headed towards their house for a wedding ceremony when they were attacked. The bride’s family has claimed that the crime was committed by their relative who wanted to marry the woman.

“The groom was in the front seat of the car and the child was sitting on his lap,” the victim’s uncle said. “When the suspect opened fire, the bullet first hit the child and then the groom.”

The 12-year-old passed away on spot. The body and injured were immediately rushed to the hospital. The doctors have declared the groom to be out of danger.

On the other hand, the boy’s body has been sent to Thatta after a post-mortem examination.

According to the police, the suspect’s target was the groom. “The bullet hit the child because he was sitting in the man’s lap,” the investigating officer said.

An FIR by the groom’s family has been registered. The suspect managed to flee. The police are conducting raids to arrest him as soon as possible.