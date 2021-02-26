Friday, February 26, 2021  | 13 Rajab, 1442
Karachi man killed for marriage of choice: police

His mother and sister were injured in the axe attack

Posted: Feb 26, 2021
Karachi man killed for marriage of choice: police
A man was killed after three men attacked him and his family at their house in Karachi’s Korangi Thursday night.

Abdul Sattar was a resident of Zia Colony, the police said, adding that he had married a woman of his own choice three years ago.

Related: One killed, 12 injured in Karachi street crimes

His mother and sister were injured in the axe attack too. They have been shifted to the hospital.

The police have launched a case and further investigations are under way.

Last week, it was reported that one person was killed and 12 injured by street criminals in Karachi.

 
