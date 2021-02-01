Karachi man arrested for planning brother’s murder: police

A man hired a contract killer to get his brother murdered in Karachi’s Pirabad, the police said on Monday.

Hashim Khan promised to pay a man, identified as Ghulab Khan, to kill his brother for Rs1.5 million. After the murder, he sent Ghulab to Lahore to stay at a friend’s house.

According to the police, Hashim got Ghulab murdered as well. “The suspect owned a marble factory with his brother and the two had been fighting for a while over its ownership,” the investigating officer said.

During a raid on Sunday, the police arrested Hashim and took him into custody. He confessed to both the murders.

An FIR has been registered and further investigations are underway.