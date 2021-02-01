Monday, February 1, 2021  | 17 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Karachi man arrested for planning brother’s murder: police

They had been fighting over a propety

Posted: Feb 1, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
Karachi man arrested for planning brother’s murder: police

Photo: File

Listen
A man hired a contract killer to get his brother murdered in Karachi's Pirabad, the police said on Monday. Hashim Khan promised to pay a man, identified as Ghulab Khan, to kill his brother for Rs1.5 million. After the murder, he sent Ghulab to Lahore to stay at a friend's house. According to the police, Hashim got Ghulab murdered as well. "The suspect owned a marble factory with his brother and the two had been fighting for a while over its ownership," the investigating officer said. During a raid on Sunday, the police arrested Hashim and took him into custody. He confessed to both the murders. An FIR has been registered and further investigations are underway.
Karachi Murder

