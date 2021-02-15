Karachi man arrested for harassing women, sending inappropriate messages: police

A man, identified as Mairaj, was arrested for harassing women in Karachi’s SITE, a spokesperson of the Federal Investigation Agency said Monday.

According to the police, a woman had registered a complaint against the suspect at the area’s police station. He used to send inappropriate messages to women on their mobile numbers, the FIR read.

“He sent inappropriate pictures and videos to me,” another complainant said. Following this, the FIA conducted a raid and arrested the suspect.

Mairaj’s phone has been seized by the police. His phone records revealed that he used to call women late at night. “The complainant told us that his actions led to a number of fights between her and her husband,” the investigation officer said.

A case under the Telegraph Act, 1885 has been registered. The law states, “if any person transmits a message which he knows or has reason to believe to be false and fabricated or a message which is indecent or obscene, he shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, or with fine, or with both”.