Sunday, February 7, 2021
Samaa TV
Karachi Malir anti-encroachment operation: PTI’s Haleem Adil booked for ‘disruption’

Sections of attempted murder, assault included in FIR

Posted: Feb 7, 2021
Posted: Feb 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Karachi Malir anti-encroachment operation: PTI’s Haleem Adil booked for ‘disruption’

An FIR has been registered against PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh and 70 other people for disrupting the Sindh government's anti-encroachment campaign in Karachi's Malir on Saturday. According to the police, the complaint includes cases of attempted murder, interference in government duties, assault on government employees, and financial loss to government property. The case was registered by a resident of Korangi, Muhammad Ayub, at the Memon Goth police station. On Saturday, the Sindh Building and Control Authority commenced an anti-encroachment operation and demolished multiple illegally constructed farmhouses in Malir's Memon Goth. Sheikh said that a farmhouse owned by his family was demolished in the drive as well. The Sindh government is taking political revenge from me, he claimed, adding that he has obtained a stay order by the Sindh High Court for the farmhouse. A clear Violation of court stay order today by Sindh Govt on the instructions of Double Shah-Syed Murad Ali Shah, Nasir Shah & other GS officials. Today the honourable court has issued an order stating this act is contempt of court & illegal.PPP will never be able to silence me. pic.twitter.com/nX1rTfbzje— Haleem Adil Sheikh (@HaleemAdil) February 6, 2021 On the other hand, Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said that the operation was conducted on orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Later in the day, a group of men attacked the police and SBCA officials on the demolition site. They stoned and fired at them after which the operation was halted.
