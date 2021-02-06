Karachi: Malir anti-encroachment operation halted after residents attack police

Your browser does not support the video tag.

An anti-encroachment drive in Karachi's Malir Memon Goth by the Sindh Building and Control Authority was stopped midway on Saturday afternoon after residents of the area attacked the police.

A group of men stoned the heavy machinery brought by the SBCA for demolition and attacked the officials as well. Following this, the police and other officials stopped the operation.

The authority has commenced the drive to demolish illegally constructed farmhouses in the area Saturday morning.