Saturday, February 6, 2021  | 22 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > News

Karachi: Malir anti-encroachment operation halted after residents attack police

Attackers stoned SBCA machinery

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
Posted: Feb 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago

An anti-encroachment drive in Karachi's Malir Memon Goth by the Sindh Building and Control Authority was stopped midway on Saturday afternoon after residents of the area attacked the police.

A group of men stoned the heavy machinery brought by the SBCA for demolition and attacked the officials as well. Following this, the police and other officials stopped the operation.

The authority has commenced the drive to demolish illegally constructed farmhouses in the area Saturday morning.

