Friday, February 5, 2021  | 21 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi: Fire erupts at a garment factory

No casualty has been reported

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Karachi: Fire erupts at a garment factory

Photo: File

Listen
A fire erupted at a garment factory in Karachi's SITE Friday morning. No casualty has been reported. Three fire trucks reached the site and were able to douse the flame in less than an hour. The reason for the fire has yet to be ascertained. It caused damage worth millions of rupees. On June 11, a fire was reported on the fifth storey of a garment factory in Karachi’s SITE. The blaze was doused after five hours. The fire department said that the third-degree blaze erupted at 6:30am when the night shift was still working at the factory. The workers were rescued in time and no casualties have been reported so far
FaceBook WhatsApp
Fire

A fire erupted at a garment factory in Karachi’s SITE Friday morning. No casualty has been reported.

Three fire trucks reached the site and were able to douse the flame in less than an hour.

The reason for the fire has yet to be ascertained. It caused damage worth millions of rupees.

On June 11, a fire was reported on the fifth storey of a garment factory in Karachi’s SITE. The blaze was doused after five hours.

The fire department said that the third-degree blaze erupted at 6:30am when the night shift was still working at the factory. The workers were rescued in time and no casualties have been reported so far

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Four killed after Kashmala Tariq's protocol vehicle crashes into car
Four killed after Kashmala Tariq’s protocol vehicle crashes into car
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
Tiktokers shot near hospital in Karachi's Garden: police
Tiktokers shot near hospital in Karachi’s Garden: police
CAA issues new SOPs for travellers coming to Pakistan
CAA issues new SOPs for travellers coming to Pakistan
NACTA issues threat alert for Karachi
NACTA issues threat alert for Karachi
Transgender model Rimal Ali joins PTI in ‘vengeance’
Transgender model Rimal Ali joins PTI in ‘vengeance’
Punjab secondary schools to hold exams in May, June
Punjab secondary schools to hold exams in May, June
PIA steward goes missing in Canada
PIA steward goes missing in Canada
JI to protest in 50 Karachi areas
JI to protest in 50 Karachi areas
Watch: Father chases child refusing to go to school
Watch: Father chases child refusing to go to school
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.