Karachi: Fire erupts at a garment factory

A fire erupted at a garment factory in Karachi’s SITE Friday morning. No casualty has been reported.

Three fire trucks reached the site and were able to douse the flame in less than an hour.

The reason for the fire has yet to be ascertained. It caused damage worth millions of rupees.

On June 11, a fire was reported on the fifth storey of a garment factory in Karachi’s SITE. The blaze was doused after five hours.

The fire department said that the third-degree blaze erupted at 6:30am when the night shift was still working at the factory. The workers were rescued in time and no casualties have been reported so far