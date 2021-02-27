Saturday, February 27, 2021  | 14 Rajab, 1442
HOME > News

Karachi court acquits Uzair Baloch in another murder case

He was accused of killing rival Lyari gangster

Posted: Feb 27, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
Karachi court acquits Uzair Baloch in another murder case

Photo: File

Listen
A court in Karachi acquitted Saturday Uzair Baloch, the head of the banned People’s Aman Committee, in another murder case. Baloch was accused of murdering a close aide of slain Lyari gangster Arshad Pappu in 2014. The case against him had been registered at Kalakot police station. The Lyari-based gangster has been acquitted in 10 cases so far, including four cases that were heard by an anti-terrorism court. The courts are expected to give their judgments in the 48 remaining cases against him soon. Baloch was arrested by the Rangers on January 30, 2016. In a statement, he now denies, the gangster had confessed to criminal activities such as murders, extorting money, encroaching on land, illegally occupying 14 sugar mills, harassing residents and purchasing arms. In April 2017, he was handed over to the Pakistan Army after being accused of espionage and leaking information to foreign intelligence agencies. The army handed him over to the police after three years on April 6, 2020. Baloch has been accused of murdering a total of 198 people. He denies the charges. In August 2020, a Karachi Anti-Terrorism Court indicted him in the murder of gangster Arshad Pappu.
