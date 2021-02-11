Thursday, February 11, 2021  | 27 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
KCR starts operations from Orangi to City Station

There are no safety barriers along the track

Posted: Feb 11, 2021
The Karachi Circular Railway in the second phase of service restoration  has started running from the Orangi Station to City Station. 

Earlier, the KCR was operating between the City Station and Pepri Station.

We used to take a rickshaw which would cost Rs250 to Rs300, now we can reach our destination in just Rs30, a commuter said.

It’s been a year since I went to my mother’s place, a woman said. I had stopped going because I had to take the bus there, she said. “When I heard today that the train has started operating, I became really excited."

There are trucks and other vehicles just few feet from the tracks.

“There are parking on many spots [on the track], unmanned level crossings,” said KCR driver Zahirur Rehman. “Because of public, we have to run the train at the speed of 20-25 km per hour.”

There are still neither a safety barrier along the 14 kilometre track nor any other security arrangement.
