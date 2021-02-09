Karachi brothers shot dead near FTC flyover

Two brothers were gunned down after men on a motorcycle opened fire at them near Karachi’s FTC Flyover Monday afternoon, the police said.

“The bullets were fired on Syed Abid Hussain’s chest while his brother Syed Sajid Hussain was shot on the nose and arm,” the investigating officer said. “They were returning home after a hearing at the city court.”

The brothers died on spot. The bodies have been moved to the hospital for a post-mortem examination.

According to the police, the attack was over personal enmity. An FIR has been registered and six men have been arrested.

“The victims and suspect had a family feud and multiple cases were registered against both groups at the Mahmoodabad, Defence and Baloch Colony police station,” the officer added.

The brothers were close friends of PPP leader Saeed Ghani.