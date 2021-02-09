Tuesday, February 9, 2021  | 25 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi brothers shot dead near FTC flyover

Police say victims attacked over family enmity

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
Karachi brothers shot dead near FTC flyover

Photo: Online

Listen
Two brothers were gunned down after men on a motorcycle opened fire at them near Karachi's FTC Flyover Monday afternoon, the police said. "The bullets were fired on Syed Abid Hussain's chest while his brother Syed Sajid Hussain was shot on the nose and arm," the investigating officer said. "They were returning home after a hearing at the city court." The brothers died on spot. The bodies have been moved to the hospital for a post-mortem examination. According to the police, the attack was over personal enmity. An FIR has been registered and six men have been arrested. "The victims and suspect had a family feud and multiple cases were registered against both groups at the Mahmoodabad, Defence and Baloch Colony police station," the officer added. The brothers were close friends of PPP leader Saeed Ghani.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Murder

Two brothers were gunned down after men on a motorcycle opened fire at them near Karachi’s FTC Flyover Monday afternoon, the police said.

“The bullets were fired on Syed Abid Hussain’s chest while his brother Syed Sajid Hussain was shot on the nose and arm,” the investigating officer said. “They were returning home after a hearing at the city court.”

The brothers died on spot. The bodies have been moved to the hospital for a post-mortem examination.

According to the police, the attack was over personal enmity. An FIR has been registered and six men have been arrested.

“The victims and suspect had a family feud and multiple cases were registered against both groups at the Mahmoodabad, Defence and Baloch Colony police station,” the officer added.

The brothers were close friends of PPP leader Saeed Ghani.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
karachi firing, karachi men shot dead, karachi police, karachi city court, PPP Saeed Ghani
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Karachi's Mauripur Road closed for 45 days
Karachi’s Mauripur Road closed for 45 days
Four killed after Kashmala Tariq's protocol vehicle crashes into car
Four killed after Kashmala Tariq’s protocol vehicle crashes into car
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
Government to file reference against Kashmala Tariq: Firdous Ashiq
Government to file reference against Kashmala Tariq: Firdous Ashiq
Tiktokers shot near hospital in Karachi's Garden: police
Tiktokers shot near hospital in Karachi’s Garden: police
NACTA issues threat alert for Karachi
NACTA issues threat alert for Karachi
Kashmala's son was driving car that ran over people: witness
Kashmala’s son was driving car that ran over people: witness
Karachi: SBCA demolishes farmhouse owned by PTI's Haleem Sheikh's family
Karachi: SBCA demolishes farmhouse owned by PTI’s Haleem Sheikh’s family
Who is Muhammad Ali Sadpara?
Who is Muhammad Ali Sadpara?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.