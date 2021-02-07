Sunday, February 7, 2021  | 23 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
Karachi bodybuilder shot dead for resisting robbery

FIR registered, investigations underway: police

Posted: Feb 7, 2021
Posted: Feb 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Karachi bodybuilder shot dead for resisting robbery

Photo: AFP

Listen
Bodybuilding champion Farooq Rafiq was shot dead by men attempting to rob him in Karachi on Saturday night, the police said. The incident took place at a real-estate agency in Surjani Town where a group of six men tried to rob Rafiq but he fought back. "He smashed a glass on the head of one of the suspects," a police officer said. Following this, one of the men opened fire at the bodybuilder. He died on spot. According to the police, the body has been moved to a hospital for a post-mortem examination. Further investigations are underway. Rafiq was a bodybuilding champion and had won multiple local and regional competitions. He was titled Karachi Champion and Mr Central as well.
Karachi Murder

