Karachi bodybuilder shot dead for resisting robbery

Bodybuilding champion Farooq Rafiq was shot dead by men attempting to rob him in Karachi on Saturday night, the police said.

The incident took place at a real-estate agency in Surjani Town where a group of six men tried to rob Rafiq but he fought back.

“He smashed a glass on the head of one of the suspects,” a police officer said. Following this, one of the men opened fire at the bodybuilder. He died on spot.

According to the police, the body has been moved to a hospital for a post-mortem examination. Further investigations are underway.

Rafiq was a bodybuilding champion and had won multiple local and regional competitions. He was titled Karachi Champion and Mr Central as well.