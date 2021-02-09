Tuesday, February 9, 2021  | 25 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

K2 winter expedition: Pakistan continues to search for Ali Sadpara

He went missing on Feb 4

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
K2 winter expedition: Pakistan continues to search for Ali Sadpara

Photo: Chhang Dawa Sherpa/Twitter

Listen
The search operation to rescue Pakistani mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara and two foreign climbers continued on Tuesday as the weather conditions at the world's second-highest mountain remained harsh. Sadpara, Iceland's John Snorri and Juan Pablo Mohr from Chile went missing while attempting the winter K2 summit on the night between February 4 and February 5. The Pakistan Army has launched a search operation. According to the ISPR, surveillance airplanes will be used to track the location of the climbers. The planes will have cameras installed in them that will capture footage of the mountain. It will help rescuers view the death zone with scanners that take clear videos and photographs. The rescue teams have been facing difficulties in the search operation due to bad weather conditions and harsh winds. Due to this, the search operation on the ground has been halted. On Monday, Sadpara's cousins, Imtiaz and Akbar, who are trained mountaineers, joined the army in the rescue mission. Imtiaz and Akbar are headed up K2 today.#k2winter #winterk2 #k2 pic.twitter.com/uR2vpzrXcC— Chhang Dawa Sherpa (@ChhangDawa) February 8, 2021 #K2WinterSummit2021LandSlanding Rescue Operation Now At C4 -- 68°CPraying Praying pic.twitter.com/5LdrY9GuDe— Sajid Ali Sadpara (@SajidAliSadpara) February 8, 2021 Ali's son, Sajid Sadpara, will also take part in this rescue operation. Related: Who is Muhammad Ali Sadpara? The weather forecast at the K2 base camp shows that there are chances of snowfall on the mountain today. The skies are, however, expected to clear by afternoon. Earlier this week, in an exclusive interview to SAMAA TV, ISPR spokesperson Babar Iftikhar said that the army is putting in full efforts to rescue Sadpara and his team. "Sadpara is a national hero. He is the nation's asset," the major general said. On the other hand, Sajid said that the chances of his father's survival are slim. "Given the weather conditions, it's very difficult for a human to survive even a day there." A team of Nepali climbers made history on K2 last month when they became the first to scale it in winter. Conditions on K2 are harsh: winds can blow at more than 200 kilometers per hour (125 miles per hour) and temperatures can drop to minus 60 degrees Celsius (minus 76 Fahrenheit). With Pakistan’s borders open and few other places to go, this winter an unprecedented four teams totaling around 60 climbers have converged on the mountain, more than all previous expeditions put together. Unlike Mount Everest, which has been scaled by thousands of climbers young and old, K2 is much less traveled due to its tough conditions.
FaceBook WhatsApp
k2 mountain muhammad ali sadpara

The search operation to rescue Pakistani mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara and two foreign climbers continued on Tuesday as the weather conditions at the world’s second-highest mountain remained harsh.

Sadpara, Iceland’s John Snorri and Juan Pablo Mohr from Chile went missing while attempting the winter K2 summit on the night between February 4 and February 5. The Pakistan Army has launched a search operation.

According to the ISPR, surveillance airplanes will be used to track the location of the climbers.

The planes will have cameras installed in them that will capture footage of the mountain. It will help rescuers view the death zone with scanners that take clear videos and photographs.

The rescue teams have been facing difficulties in the search operation due to bad weather conditions and harsh winds.

Due to this, the search operation on the ground has been halted. On Monday, Sadpara’s cousins, Imtiaz and Akbar, who are trained mountaineers, joined the army in the rescue mission.

Ali’s son, Sajid Sadpara, will also take part in this rescue operation.

Related: Who is Muhammad Ali Sadpara?

The weather forecast at the K2 base camp shows that there are chances of snowfall on the mountain today. The skies are, however, expected to clear by afternoon.

Earlier this week, in an exclusive interview to SAMAA TV, ISPR spokesperson Babar Iftikhar said that the army is putting in full efforts to rescue Sadpara and his team.

“Sadpara is a national hero. He is the nation’s asset,” the major general said.

On the other hand, Sajid said that the chances of his father’s survival are slim. “Given the weather conditions, it’s very difficult for a human to survive even a day there.”

A team of Nepali climbers made history on K2 last month when they became the first to scale it in winter.

Conditions on K2 are harsh: winds can blow at more than 200 kilometers per hour (125 miles per hour) and temperatures can drop to minus 60 degrees Celsius (minus 76 Fahrenheit).

With Pakistan’s borders open and few other places to go, this winter an unprecedented four teams totaling around 60 climbers have converged on the mountain, more than all previous expeditions put together.

Unlike Mount Everest, which has been scaled by thousands of climbers young and old, K2 is much less traveled due to its tough conditions.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Ali Sadpara, Ali sadpara update, Sadpara, Muhammad Ali Sadpara, Winter K2 Update, Sajid Sadpara, ali sadpara missing , Missing climbers K2, Muhammad Ali Sadpara K2, Mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara, Ali sadpara latest news, Missing K2 climbers, Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara,K2 climbers
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Karachi's Mauripur Road closed for 45 days
Karachi’s Mauripur Road closed for 45 days
Four killed after Kashmala Tariq's protocol vehicle crashes into car
Four killed after Kashmala Tariq’s protocol vehicle crashes into car
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
Government to file reference against Kashmala Tariq: Firdous Ashiq
Government to file reference against Kashmala Tariq: Firdous Ashiq
NACTA issues threat alert for Karachi
NACTA issues threat alert for Karachi
Kashmala's son was driving car that ran over people: witness
Kashmala’s son was driving car that ran over people: witness
Hong Kong seizes 682kg of ketamine shipped from Pakistan
Hong Kong seizes 682kg of ketamine shipped from Pakistan
Who is Muhammad Ali Sadpara?
Who is Muhammad Ali Sadpara?
Karachi: SBCA demolishes farmhouse owned by PTI's Haleem Sheikh's family
Karachi: SBCA demolishes farmhouse owned by PTI’s Haleem Sheikh’s family
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.