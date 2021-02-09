K2 winter expedition: Pakistan continues to search for Ali Sadpara

The search operation to rescue Pakistani mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara and two foreign climbers continued on Tuesday as the weather conditions at the world’s second-highest mountain remained harsh.

Sadpara, Iceland’s John Snorri and Juan Pablo Mohr from Chile went missing while attempting the winter K2 summit on the night between February 4 and February 5. The Pakistan Army has launched a search operation.

According to the ISPR, surveillance airplanes will be used to track the location of the climbers.

The planes will have cameras installed in them that will capture footage of the mountain. It will help rescuers view the death zone with scanners that take clear videos and photographs.

The rescue teams have been facing difficulties in the search operation due to bad weather conditions and harsh winds.

Due to this, the search operation on the ground has been halted. On Monday, Sadpara’s cousins, Imtiaz and Akbar, who are trained mountaineers, joined the army in the rescue mission.

Ali’s son, Sajid Sadpara, will also take part in this rescue operation.

The weather forecast at the K2 base camp shows that there are chances of snowfall on the mountain today. The skies are, however, expected to clear by afternoon.

Earlier this week, in an exclusive interview to SAMAA TV, ISPR spokesperson Babar Iftikhar said that the army is putting in full efforts to rescue Sadpara and his team.

“Sadpara is a national hero. He is the nation’s asset,” the major general said.

On the other hand, Sajid said that the chances of his father’s survival are slim. “Given the weather conditions, it’s very difficult for a human to survive even a day there.”

A team of Nepali climbers made history on K2 last month when they became the first to scale it in winter.

Conditions on K2 are harsh: winds can blow at more than 200 kilometers per hour (125 miles per hour) and temperatures can drop to minus 60 degrees Celsius (minus 76 Fahrenheit).

With Pakistan’s borders open and few other places to go, this winter an unprecedented four teams totaling around 60 climbers have converged on the mountain, more than all previous expeditions put together.

Unlike Mount Everest, which has been scaled by thousands of climbers young and old, K2 is much less traveled due to its tough conditions.