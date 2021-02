Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) candidate Syed Azizullah Agha has won the PB-20 Pishin by-election, according to unofficial results.

Agha, who enjoyed the support of other opposition parties, secured 8,742 votes. Balochistan Awami Party’s Asmat Tareen came second with 4,876 votes.

During polling, clashes were reported between supporters of independent candidates and political party workers. However, the local deputy commissioner claimed that polling was conducted in a peaceful manner.

Some 800 policemen were deployed to maintain law and order in the constituency.