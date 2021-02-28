Sunday, February 28, 2021  | 15 Rajab, 1442
Jhelum’s Bhaganwala will be transformed into model village: PM

Says tourism will create job opportunities

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 28, 2021

The government will transform Jhelum's Bhaganwala into a model village, Prime Minister Imran Khan promised.

The premier inaugurated a heritage trail at the historical Alberoni Site in Nandana Fort on Sunday. Addressing the residents of the village, he said that growth in the tourism industry will substantially benefit people across the country.

"When tourism increases, employment opportunities grow and the livelihood of residents improve."

The PM stressed that it is important to secure historical and heritage sites so that the upcoming generations are aware of their history.

The project was launched as a part of the government's vision to combat environmental degradation and protect biodiversity. The prime minister will inaugurate two new national parks, Salt Range National Park and Tilla Joggian National Park, in the Salt Range as well.

The projects aim to increase wildlife conservation, increase honey production and olive cultivation.

 
