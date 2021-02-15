Jhelum policeman films Tiktok video in uniform

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A Tiktok video of a man in a police uniform has gone viral in Jhelum.

The recording shows him walking and riding a police motorcycle. There's music playing in the background as well.

The district police officer of Jhelum has taken notice of the incident and has instructed the police to file a case against the man and immediately arrest him.

According to reports, the man has been identified as Tahir Shah and he is an officer of the Muhafiz Squad.

Last year, the inspector-general of Punjab barred police officers from filming Tiktok videos.

TikTok ban in Pakistan

Pakistan blocked the video-sharing app on October 9 for its “obscene and immoral” content. The ban was reversed after 10 days.

The PTA spokesperson said the TikTok management has assured the authority that it will block all accounts repeatedly involved in spreading obscenity and immorality and moderate content in accordance with local laws.

The authority had said at the time of the ban that the decision was made after it received complaints ‘against immoral/indecent content’ on the app. “In view of the presence of vulgar, indecent/immoral content on the platform and its negative effects on the society, the PTA has been continuously asserting TikTok to prevent its platform from disseminating the unlawful content,” it said, adding that the app didn’t take concrete steps for blocking and removal of unlawful content.