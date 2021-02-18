Thursday, February 18, 2021  | 5 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
News

Jahangir Tareen denies any part in PTI’s Senate election campaign

Says he is enjoying private life and not active politically

Posted: Feb 18, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
Jahangir Tareen denies any part in PTI’s Senate election campaign
Listen
Disgruntled PTI leader Jahangir Tareen denied on Thursday taking part in the party’s Senate election campaign. He said he was not politically active. Tareen's comments came hours after TV channels ran news of his contacts with other estranged PTI MPAs and PML-N lawmakers. According to media reports, the PTI tasked Tareen with ensuring that all party lawmakers vote for Hafeez Sheikh in the Senate election. Tareen told SAMAA TV's anchorperson Nadeem Malik that he was sitting in his Lodhran home and enjoying his private life. “I am not politically active,” Malik quoted Tareen as saying. He said the disgruntled PTI leader even declined to give an interview, saying he wanted to stay away from TV. Tareen, who was once a close friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was sidelined by the PTI after an inquiry commission on the 2020 sugar crisis accused him of benefitting the most from it. The report said that six major groups control 51% of the total sugar production. Tareen’s JDW mill has the biggest share that is 20% of the total production.
