ISPR DG may not be aware of backdoor contacts: Maryam

“He may not be aware of it,” said the PML-N leader while answering a question in Lahore. “Because talks are held on the upper level and everyone is not taken into confidence.”

On February 8, ISPR DG Major General Babar Iftikhar had told SAMAA TV that the army doesn’t have any backdoor contacts with anyone and it had nothing to do with politics.

He had advised people not to drag into politics.

Maryam said, however, she respects the ISPR DG because he is a “good human” and keeps himself away from the politics.

“The people who need backdoor contacts are those who are in trouble,” she added, advising the military spokesperson to protect his and his institution’s credibility.