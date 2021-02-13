Saturday, February 13, 2021  | 29 Jamadilakhir, 1442
ISPR DG may not be aware of backdoor contacts: Maryam

Says talks are held on 'upper level'

Posted: Feb 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Feb 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz said Saturday that the spokesperson for the army may not be aware of “backdoor contacts” because such talks are held on the upper level.

“He may not be aware of it,” said the PML-N leader while answering a question in Lahore. “Because talks are held on the upper level and everyone is not taken into confidence.”

On February 8, ISPR DG Major General Babar Iftikhar had told SAMAA TV that the army doesn’t have any backdoor contacts with anyone and it had nothing to do with politics.

He had advised people not to drag into politics.

Maryam said, however, she respects the ISPR DG because he is a “good human” and keeps himself away from the politics.

“The people who need backdoor contacts are those who are in trouble,” she added, advising the military spokesperson to protect his and his institution’s credibility.
 
