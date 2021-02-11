Thursday, February 11, 2021  | 27 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Islamabad protest: Tear gas shelling claims policeman’s life

Ishtiaq Ahmed was working at the special branch

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
Posted: Feb 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
Photo: Online

A policeman who developed breathing difficulty during the protest of the government employees in Islamabad on Wednesday died during treatment.

Ishtiaq Ahmed was moved to the Polyclinic Hospital after he informed the authorities that he can’t breathe. His message was received at 7pm Wednesday.

Ahmed was working as a sepoy at the special branch.

The Islamabad police fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesting government employees at D-Chowk. The protesters asked the government to increase their basic salaries.

Many protesters were arrested during the protest.

The government servants had announced the protest two weeks ago.

