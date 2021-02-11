Islamabad protest: Tear gas shelling claims policeman’s life

A policeman who developed breathing difficulty during the protest of the government employees in Islamabad on Wednesday died during treatment.

Ishtiaq Ahmed was moved to the Polyclinic Hospital after he informed the authorities that he can’t breathe. His message was received at 7pm Wednesday.

Ahmed was working as a sepoy at the special branch.

The Islamabad police fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesting government employees at D-Chowk. The protesters asked the government to increase their basic salaries.

Many protesters were arrested during the protest.

The government servants had announced the protest two weeks ago.