Islamabad murder: Protesters block Murree Road

Superintendent of Police Umar Khan told SAMAA TV that Mufti Ikramullah, his 13-year-old son and a seminary student were killed in the gun attack.

Their bodies were sent to the PIMS hospital, he added.

The Islamabad police have formed two teams to investigate the attack and an FIR has been registered at the Bara Kahu police station.

According to the police, CCTV footage of the crime site has been obtained and the perpetrators will soon be arrested.

On Sunday morning, JUI-F supporters gathered in multiple areas across the capital city and protested against the murders. They demanded that the perpetrators be arrested immediately.

The families of the bereaved have organised a sit-in near the Murree Road along with the bodies. They have blocked the Srinagar Highway for traffic.

Following this, the deputy commissioner of Islamabad reached the site to talk to the protesters.