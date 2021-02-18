Thursday, February 18, 2021  | 5 Rajab, 1442
Islamabad expressway blocked during two-hour protest

People demanded arrest of suspect

Posted: Feb 18, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Islamabad expressway blocked during two-hour protest

The Khanna Pul Expressway in Islamabad was blocked for over two hours on Thursday morning after people came out to protest. According to the police, residents said that early in the morning they saw a man in a rickshaw throwing a brown sack near the footpath. "When they checked the sack, there were pages of Quranic verses and Hadith inside," Rural SP Rana Wahab said. The protesters demanded the police arrest the man. "We won't end the protest unless he is caught," one of them said. After a sit-in of nearly three hours and multiple negotiations by the police, the protesters dispersed and the road was reopened. SP Wahab said that the sit-in has a cascade domino effect on the surrounding roads networks.
The Khanna Pul Expressway in Islamabad was blocked for over two hours on Thursday morning after people came out to protest.

According to the police, residents said that early in the morning they saw a man in a rickshaw throwing a brown sack near the footpath.

“When they checked the sack, there were pages of Quranic verses and Hadith inside,” Rural SP Rana Wahab said.

The protesters demanded the police arrest the man. “We won’t end the protest unless he is caught,” one of them said.

After a sit-in of nearly three hours and multiple negotiations by the police, the protesters dispersed and the road was reopened.

SP Wahab said that the sit-in has a cascade domino effect on the surrounding roads networks.

 
