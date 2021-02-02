Islamabad brick kilns aren’t registered with any govt organisation: report

A commission, formed to investigate the practice of bonded labour in Pakistan, found that none of the brick kilns in Islamabad are registered with any government organisation.

The commission was formed by the Supreme Court on January 2 while hearing the petition of a woman seeking the recovery of her children from a brick kiln.

It submitted its report on Tuesday. The report is based on the information collected by the commission after visiting different kilns in Islamabad. It interviewed the labourers, their families and owners of the kilns.

The report found the following things:

The responsibility of the prevalence of bonded labour system rests entirely upon the owners of the brick kilns.

No brick kiln is registered with the labour department, ICT, social security institutions, or with any other government authority.

Labourers working in brick kilns are not registered either with the labour department, ICT or with any other social security institutions. No legal mechanism is available for the registration of their contracts with any department.

Many labourers working at brick kilns do not have any identification documents such as ID cards or B forms.

Wages are not paid on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis. A complex accounting system is used which the labourers don’t understand.

Most of the bonded labourers live at the brick kilns along with their families.

Labourers who work without families are usually seasonal. They also work in debt bondage but their bondage ends with the end of the season.

Working conditions at the brick kilns are hazardous. The labourers are not provided with any protective equipment (other than gloves) while performing hazardous tasks such as igniting coal and picking bricks from the brick kilns.

The commission made the following recommendations:

The laws should deal with the practice of “vicious debt” with an iron fist.

The labour department should ensure the registration of all brick kilns.

NADRA should issue CNICs to all brick kiln workers and register their families.

No family should be allowed to work as a single unit.

Children below the age of 14 years should not be permitted to work in brick kilns.

The report said that most of the brick kilns in Islamabad are built on agricultural land taken on lease or contract for a period of two to three decades. “Some of the brick kilns are clustered in a particular area but some are located far away from each other. Scattered and far-away location of brick kilns has some serious consequences for the prevalence of bonded labour practices,” it added.