Islamabad brick kilns aren’t registered with any govt organisation: report

Commission submits report in Supreme Court
A commission, formed to investigate the practice of bonded labour in Pakistan, found that none of the brick kilns in Islamabad are registered with any government organisation.
The commission was formed by the Supreme Court on January 2 while hearing the petition of a woman seeking the recovery of her children from a brick kiln.
It submitted its report on Tuesday. The report is based on the information collected by the commission after visiting different kilns in Islamabad. It interviewed the labourers, their families and owners of the kilns.
The report found the following things:
The commission made the following recommendations:
The report said that most of the brick kilns in Islamabad are built on agricultural land taken on lease or contract for a period of two to three decades. “Some of the brick kilns are clustered in a particular area but some are located far away from each other. Scattered and far-away location of brick kilns has some serious consequences for the prevalence of bonded labour practices,” it added.